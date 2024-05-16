Beyond Skyscrapers: Exploring Dubai’s Hidden Gems from Al Seef to Green Planet

Every time someone mentions Dubai, the first image you have in mind is that of its tall skyscrapers and the glimmering skyline, but our recent visit to Dubai has completely changed what the city means to us now. Amidst the towering skyscrapers and bustling streets lies a tapestry of culture, history, and natural wonders, inviting intrepid explorers to dive deeper into the real heart and soul of the city. Let us walk you through it all!

Al Seef

It is a destination that effortlessly captures the essence of Dubai’s past, present, and future, making it a must-visit for anyone seeking an authentic Emirati experience with a modern twist to it. Once a vibrant entryway to the Gulf’s most successful pearl diving port, the Creek’s historic presence resonates throughout Al Seef. As we wandered through its charming walkways, we couldn’t help but feel the echoes of the past, with fishermen and merchants criss-crossing the calm waters in traditional dhow boats—a scene straight out of Dubai’s storied history.

From the moment we set foot in Al Seef, we were transported to a picturesque waterfront promenade, lined with boutique stores, art galleries, and open-air markets. From local artistry and intricate craftsmanship to traditional handiwork and modern fashion labels, there is no shortage of options to indulge in luxury, style, and comfort. Al Seef also offers yacht mooring facilities as well as abra and water taxi services.

Open Air Market – Al Seef

The Green Planet

Located within the lively surroundings of Dubai’s City Walk, Green Planet stands as a beacon of conservation and education, offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonders of a tropical rainforest ecosystem. As we recently ventured into this magnificent biodome, we were captivated by the wealth of experiences it has to offer – and the best part is, everyone can enjoy this place regardless of their age which makes it a perfect spot for an adventurous family day.

What sets The Green Planet apart is its mission to merge nature and curiosity, offering uniquely immersive guest experiences aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting our planet’s ecosystems. With over 3,000 plants and animals from across the globe calling this sanctuary home, we were amazed to learn firsthand about the intricate interconnectedness of life on Earth – sometimes you just need a little reminder of how the eco-system works and it just blows your mind away!

Animals here are not confined to cages but free to roam within their natural habitats. The immersive experiences, such as mimicked thunderstorms and waterfalls, provide a visual and sensory treat while reinforcing the importance of empathy and respect for all living creatures.

These hidden gems reminded us that Dubai is not just a destination for luxury and extravagance but also a place rich in history, culture, and natural beauty.

The Green Planet