Step into the World of Dubai Bling: Forever Rose Cafe, Where Reality TV Meets Fairytale Dining

We love it when we can experience a piece of reality TV in real life, whether it’s those famous Kardashian escapades or the personalized water bottles from Love Island. On our trip to Dubai, we found ourselves immersed in the full culinary extravaganza straight out of Dubai Bling: the Forever Rose Cafe. For those who don’t know, Dubai Bling on Netflix, immerses viewers in the extravagant world of Dubai’s elite, offering an intimate glimpse into the opulent lifestyles and larger-than-life personalities that define this captivating reality series.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, this whimsical oasis is not just a cafe; it’s an experience straight out of a fairytale. As we stepped in through the doors of Forever Rose, we were taken aback by the sight of black and white interiors that serve as the perfect canvas for the cafe’s colourful creations. Each table adorned with a single red Forever Rose, adding a touch of romance to the air. It literally gave us the main character vibes, going about our day – there’s no better way to explain it.

But it’s not just the decor that transports you to another world; it’s the menu itself. Drawing inspiration from its floral namesake, Forever Rose offers a culinary journey unlike any other. From edible flowers delicately integrated into dishes to lattes and ice teas infused with the essence of rose, every bite and sip is a treat for the eyes, especially with the monochromatic theme of the restaurant and a sensory delight for the tongue. We tried their Halloumi Fries which were out if this world along with their Crave Beef Burger that features Wagyu beef and believe us when we tell you that it is divine! We also tried corn with a mushroom, creamy and delectable sauce which was amazing.

Forever Rose

But what truly sets Forever Rose apart is its founder, Ebraheem Al Samadi, whose vision and passion infuse every corner of the cafe. His dedication to creating a one-of-a-kind experience shine through every aspect of the place. As a prominent figure in Dubai Bling, with the highest net worth among the cast, Ebraheem Al Samadi brings a touch of celebrity glamour to every petal at Forever Rose Cafe. And we were fortunate enough to sit down with him and delve into the inspiration behind this captivating venture, his life, his beliefs and the person that he really is behind the bling.

Ebraheem Al Samadi with Amna Isaani, Founder and Editor, Something Haute

Speaking with Ebraheem, we immediately felt drawn to his warm and welcoming personality; it was as if we had been friends for years. His captivating aura and unbeatable sense of humor made our conversation truly enjoyable. When we asked Ebraheem about his journey into opening Forever Rose, he shared that it was a challenge he undertook at the behest of his brother, who doubted his ability to run a successful business. Sitting in the café, it was evident that Ebraheem was proud of his achievements; not only had he successfully opened a restaurant, but he had also managed to keep it thriving and engaging. Ebraheem graciously shared insights into his life, emphasizing his deep love for his mother. He explained that his presence on the show was driven by a desire to remind others, especially younger generations, of the importance of caring for their parents, particularly their mothers.

Ebraheem Al Samadi with Hassan Chaudhry, Co-publisher and Managing Editor, Something Haute

As we savoured the delightful food at the restaurant, Ebraheem expressed his passion for Indian and Pakistani cuisine, recounting a childhood story of trading his PB&J sandwiches for biryani at school. He also shared how he loves having nihari for breakfast and expressed his desire to visit Pakistan, particularly the Hunza Valley, to experience the rich culinary experiences it has to offer!