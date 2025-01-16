Sophiya Anjam: From Radio To The Red Carpet, Here’s How She Does It All

In a world teeming with fleeting trends, some individuals carve their paths with perseverance, passion, and an unrelenting drive to evolve. Sophiya Anjam, an award-winning global media personality, is one such name that has not only stood the test of time but also become a beacon for young, aspiring creatives. With over 18 years of experience across radio, television, live events, and digital platforms, Sophiya has seamlessly transitioned between roles, leaving an indelible mark wherever she’s been.



When speaking exclusively to Something Haute, Sophiya reflected on her journey, revealing the force that keeps her going: “Radio is my true love and always will be,” she admitted. From her time hosting Drive On With Sophie on FM91 in Pakistan to her current prime-time slot in Sounds Good With Sophie on Dubai’s VIBE FM 105.4, she finds herself most at home behind the mic. “However, the high I get from hosting live events is what gets me excited! The energy of the people, engaging with the audience, addressing a big crowd—one has to be vigilant, spontaneous, and present in the moment.”

Her career has been a masterclass in adaptability and consistency. “There wasn’t just one ‘moment’ that shaped my career,” she explained. “I always say that slowly is the fastest way to reach where you want to go.” From interviewing legends like Junaid Jamshed, Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to global stars such as Imran Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and Honey Singh, Sophiya has built a remarkable portfolio. Hosting events across countries as diverse as Italy, Malaysia, and the USA, she continues to stay relevant while constantly challenging complacency.

Behind the scenes, however, the glamour fades to reveal an intense process. “People feel hosts are living the glam life and have it easy, but trust me, it’s a whole process and a half!” she shared with a laugh. From last-minute script changes to crowd control at chaotic events, Sophiya has seen it all. “There were times when artists refused to perform, crowds went out of control, or sponsors backed out last minute. But damage control is my forte. Sophie hai na, toh no tension!”

Beyond the spotlight, Sophiya is passionate about empowering the next generation. Her ventures, like The S Studio and The S Stories, are platforms designed to nurture young creators. “I’ve always been a catalyst of sorts, connecting people and accelerating their careers,” she said. As a mentor, she emphasises self-growth over comparison. “Our biggest competition should be with our own selves. Passion, compassion, and consistency are what I advocate for.”

While her journey has largely been about hosting, Sophiya is open to exploring more meaningful roles in acting. Having played herself in the film ‘Sanak’ and the web series ‘Crossroads’, she is keen to take on substantial, story-driven projects. “Any good story on the OTT platform would be something I’d love to get my hands on,” she mused, adding with a grin, “Unless, of course, there’s a documentary made on my life—then I’ll just sit back and enjoy the show.”



Sophiya’s story isn’t just one of success but one of resilience, passion, and relentless pursuit of growth. For young dreamers looking to break into the media industry, her advice is clear: “Stay consistent, never stop learning, and always challenge yourself.”