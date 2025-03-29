Spreading Joy And Kindness: Lifebuoy’s ‘Achayi Ka Haath Barhao’ Campaign Inspires Generosity This Ramzan

Lifebuoy is leading a heartwarming initiative with its “Achayi Ka Haath Barhao” campaign during the month of Ramzan, reminding us that Ramzan is not only about fasting but also about giving back to those in need. This campaign encourages families to come together, practice kindness, and share with others through simple yet meaningful gestures. It highlights the importance of teaching children about good deeds and generosity—whether it’s donating toys, supporting the elderly, or sharing a meal. By doing so, Lifebuoy is helping create a ripple of compassion and unity that can resonate long after the holy month ends.
The spirit of sharing and good deeds lies at the core of Lifebuoy’s “Achayi Ka Haath Barhao” campaign, which invites us to be part of something bigger and more meaningful. It is a collective effort to make a substantial difference in people’s lives, starting with the simple idea of creating a ripple effect of positive change—one small good deed at a time.
The campaign began with a special PR box called “Little Hands, Big Blessings,” which was sent out to prominent content creators. These creators, alongside their children, produced heartfelt and wholesome content that instilled the values of good hygiene, kindness, and the true spirit of Ramzan. A great deal of thought and creativity went into curating the perfect box for this phase of the campaign. Designed in Lifebuoy’s signature red, the box contained an Activity Book Kit with engaging tasks, stories, and lessons for children. One of the first sections, “30 Days, 30 Good Deeds,” encouraged kids to perform daily acts of kindness during Ramzan. The box also included a Hygiene Card to educate children about cleanliness, a Prayer Mat to encourage regular prayers, and a Naiki Box where kids could save money to donate to those in need. Other items included a Ramzan Roadmap, which helped children plan their days and doubled as a fridge magnet, along with a Lifebuoy Handwash, reinforcing the importance of hygiene as an essential part of daily routines. After all, cleanliness is deeply rooted in Islamic teachings.
In the next phase of the “Achayi Ka Haath Barhao” campaign, some of the most popular content creators shared heartwarming moments with their children and family members, emphasizing the significance of performing good deeds during Ramzan. The campaign highlighted how this sacred month provides an opportunity to extend a helping hand to those in need, encouraging children to engage in simple yet impactful acts of kindness. These gestures, no matter how small, bring joy to others and serve as a means to earn Allah’s blessings. The content showcased how easy it is for children to make a difference—whether by donating toys or clothes, hosting an iftar for domestic staff, sharing meals, or caring for the elderly and animals, who are often overlooked in the hustle of Ramzan.
The third and perhaps most joyous phase of the campaign was a special iftar event hosted by Lifebuoy at Edhi Child Home. This event gave the children at the establishment a day filled with laughter and happiness. The air buzzed with excitement as the kids decorated Eid cards, shared their thoughts on the Gratitude Wall, and interacted with celebrities including Fatima Effendi, Sunita Marshall, and Juggun Kazim. The evening concluded with a heartfelt iftar, where everyone sat together to break their fast, reinforcing the ultimate act of goodness—sharing and togetherness.
As Ramzan comes to an end, Lifebuoy’s “Achayi Ka Haath Barhao” campaign serves as a powerful reminder that this holy month is not just about self-reflection and fasting but also about giving, sharing, and making a difference in the lives of others. Through simple yet profound acts of kindness, we can spread love and compassion, touch hearts, and start a chain of good deeds that lasts beyond Ramzan. The campaign has inspired us all to embrace the true spirit of Ramzan—kindness, generosity, and gratitude—helping to build a stronger, more compassionate world for our children and communities. Let’s carry these values forward, remembering that even the smallest good deed can leave a lasting impact.
