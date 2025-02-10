Dubai just witnessed an unforgettable celebration of Urdu language, literature, and culture. Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025, hosted by Rekhta—the world’s leading platform for Urdu poetry—turned Zabeel Park into a vibrant cultural hub on February 1 and 2, 2025.
Over two action-packed days, the festival brought together poetry lovers, music enthusiasts, and culture seekers to revel in the beauty of Urdu. From mushairas and ghazals to qawwali, Sufi melodies, Bollywood performances, and theater, every corner of the festival pulsed with energy. Traditional food stalls, handicraft displays, and immersive cultural showcases added to the experience, making it a paradise for Urdu aficionados.
With more than 50 artists and speakers from India, Pakistan, and beyond, the festival was a one-of-a-kind event in Dubai. This edition was even bigger than before, drawing over 15,000 attendees from across the GCC, including a massive crowd from India and Pakistan.
Poetry, Film, and the Power of Words
The festival’s heart lay in its poetry sessions, where legendary poet Zehra Nigah mesmerized audiences with her timeless verses. She shared the stage with Javed Akhtar in an engaging conversation moderated by Adeel Hashmi, exploring the deep ties between literature and cinema. The discussion delved into how Urdu poetry has shaped South Asian storytelling, both in books and on the silver screen.
Meanwhile, Arfa Sayeda Zehra and Samina Peerzada captivated attendees with an insightful discussion on Urdu’s evolution in films and television. Their session reflected on how the language continues to bridge cultures and generations, making it as relevant today as ever.
Pakistani Entertainment
Pakistani entertainment royalty, Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas, also graced the festival, offering an intimate look at their journeys in film and television. In a conversation led by Adeel Hashmi, they reflected on the influence of Urdu in their craft, the beauty of storytelling in Pakistani dramas, and how cinema serves as a mirror to society. Their discussion struck a chord with audiences, offering a glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of working in an ever-evolving industry.
No celebration of Urdu would be complete without music, and the festival delivered spectacular performances. Shafqat Amanat Ali took the audience on an emotional journey with his powerful vocals, blending classical and contemporary influences to perfection. Later, Ali Sethi enchanted the crowd with his signature mix of ghazals and modern renditions, turning the evening into a melodic masterpiece.
From poetry to music to heartfelt discussions, Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai 2025 was a celebration of Urdu in its finest form, with Pakistan’s icons adding their unique touch to the festival’s unforgettable charm. Those lucky enough to witness it left with a renewed love for the language and the artistry that keeps it alive.
For anyone who missed it—well, you truly missed out. But if this year was any indication, the next Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai will be even grander. Stay tuned!
Your blog is a beacon of light in the often murky waters of online content. Your thoughtful analysis and insightful commentary never fail to leave a lasting impression. Keep up the amazing work!
BusinessIraq.com stands as Iraq’s leading source for comprehensive business intelligence and economic updates, delivering real-time market insights to global investors and local entrepreneurs. Our platform provides extensive coverage of Iraq’s evolving business landscape, focusing on critical developments in oil and gas, infrastructure, and financial sectors. With expert analysis and breaking news, we ensure stakeholders remain informed about Iraq’s dynamic market opportunities.
Your insights are always so spot-on and relevant.
Wow superb blog layout How long have you been blogging for you make blogging look easy The overall look of your site is magnificent as well as the content
This was such a refreshing read—thanks for sharing your thoughts.
