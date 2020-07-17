Pakistani content all set to rule India once again!

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on Thursday evening announced the return of its much-loved content brand Zindagi, on its digital entertainment platform, ZEE5. That’s a huge news as Pakistani content will be ruling India all over again.

The brand’s shows were earlier highly appreciated by audiences for their realistic appeal and as the mediums of entertainment are evolving, ZEE has arrived with a fresh concept to satiate the evolving content preferences of the viewers. Now, it is returning with another promise to provide multicultural stories on a bigger and better platform.

Some upcoming ZEE5 dramas that we are eagerly looking forward to feature our some of our beloved actors including Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly in Dhoop Ki Deewar, Bilal Abbas Khan in Abdullah Pur Ka Devdas and Yasra Rizvi and Sarwat Gilani in Asim Abbasi’s Churails.

Naumaan Ijaz and Bilal Abbas in Abdullah Pur Ka Devdas

Talking about the platform’s plans about relaunch of Zindagi, Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE5 Global and International Broadcast Business said in a press statement, “ZEE’s strength has always been in its ability to narrate unique stories, to connect with billions of audiences worldwide, and to offer different genres of content. Zindagi has always been appreciated for its premium content offering and culturally rich stories from across the globe, which are far more attuned to the digital audience sensibilities.”

Yasra Rizvi and Sarwat Gilani in Churails

Some popular Pakistani dramas that the platform will have include Shehr-E-Zaat, Aunn Zara, Badi Aapa, Mastana Mahi, Main Abdul Qadir Hun, Noorpur Ki Rani and many others.

Until these shows air, here’s a teaser of everything we can expect:

