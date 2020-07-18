Zainab Chottani fuses chic & traditional designs in Eid Pret’20 collection

A perfect mix of trendy silhouettes and traditional designs is a rare sight when it comes to Eid fashion collections by local designers. Only a handful of names are good at the art of acheiving this fine balance. This season, Zainab Chottani has aced the style game with her Eid Pret’20 collection with statement-making pieces.

With a color palette that is largely based on vibrant hues and a few subtle shades, the assortment signifies love of all things pretty and joyous. Not just fit for Eid, there is an ensemble for every occasion from an in-house get together, soirée, to a mayun or wedding, even some are fit to keep in trousseaus.

Here’s a sneak peek at what can be worn where:

Chic evening wear

Opt for this asymmetrical Chantilly cape in soothing mint. The cutwork lace border makes it a steal! From the opposite side of the spectrum, this black kaftan with intricately embroidered lace is a must-have in your wardrobe.

Formal wear

If you’re looking for Eid joras then Zainab’s collection has a lot to offer. From embroidered long shirt with threadwork on navy blue base, subtle shades of pink adorned with mirror work to classic ice blue contemporary designs, there are different yet timeless designs.

Mayun festivities

A lot of mehndi and mayun festivities are happening in controlled environments with close families only, so the best way to dress up is to pick a chic outfit that can be worn later as well. Zainab has a yellow and an orange ensemble, perfect for in-house events.

For brides-to-be

You cannot miss out on this gold gharara pants paired with a short shirt and green organza dupatta, Another beautiful number is monotone red shalwar kurta with intricate embroidery and mirror work. Scalloped hemline and sleeves with fine thread work is the highlight of this turquoise number which instantly draws attention.

Zainab Chottani’s Eid ul Adha Pret 2020 is now available at www.zainabchottani.com to order online.

comments