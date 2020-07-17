To top
17 Jul

5 picks from Sana Safinaz Muzlin Luxury Collection to amp up your style game

by The Haute Team
Fashion & Style, Featured
Sana Safinaz

We are living in a time when almost everything around us is uncertain. Most of our styling needs have become an extravagance and usually women are trying to find few but timeless classics to update their wardrobe. The design house, Sana Safinaz is known for its style aesthetics and what better time to trust the capable designers than the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The wait is over and Sana Safinaz Muzlin Luxury 2020 Collection is out! Ideal for the season, the assortment is a beautiful combination of vibrant and deep hues such as plum, mulberry, beige, gold etc. The unstitched collection has embroidered pieces with printed borders, and when coupled with traditional jewellery, these will surely help you steal the limelight on Eid ul Azha.

Here are 5 pieces that we absolutely love:

Sana Safinaz

We are not only in love with the color combo of grey, eggplant and olive green but the printed shirt with Turkish tile and floral motifs take our breath away.

This fern number is an absolute stealer that can also be worn at in-house weddings these days. Designed in tulle net and tissue, the embroidery on organza in watermelon, cream, peach and gold tilla motifs is inspired by Mughal architecture. We also love the printed diagonal stripes on borders. 

Sana Safinaz

Looking for something in Lawn? This digitally printed burnt orange shirt has shades of mulberry, plum, beige and rouge with embroidered front and Tree of Life motifs.

Sana Safinaz

If you lean towards a slightly lighter palette in summer, get this slate grey tulle net shirt with floral and lace motifs. Due to its lavish design, this has the potential to turn into a show stealer.

Sana Safinaz

Cream, gold, egg plant and beige is undoubtedly a winning mix. This number also features tropical print with cream and gold tilla work inspired by Kashmiri embroidery on gold tissue. The design is available in black as well.

Sana Safinaz Muzlin Luxury 2020 Collection is available in stores and online. Don’t waste time and get your favourite pieces here.

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

