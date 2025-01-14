easypaisa Raises The Bar For Worker Safety In Pakistan’s Outdoor Advertising Industry

Outdoor advertising has long been a vital medium for brands to engage with audiences. However, behind the eye-catching billboards lies a workforce that faces significant risks daily. In Pakistan, outdoor advertising installers (OOH installers) often work under hazardous conditions, scaling heights without adequate safety gear or medical coverage.

The Harsh Reality: A Job Fraught With Danger

Statistics show that over 42% of workplace accidents in the construction and advertising sectors involve falls from heights, making this one of the most perilous professions in the country. Incidents like the billboard collapse in Gojra in 2020, which left three individuals critically injured and caused extensive property damage, underscore the dire need for improved safety standards in the industry. Unfortunately, OOH installers risk their lives to ensure brand visibility, yet many such tragedies go unreported or overlooked, leaving workers to face life threatening risks in silence.

Safety Is Not A Luxury; It’s A Fundamental Right

Every worker deserves to return home safely after a day’s work, especially when their job involves life-threatening risks. The dangers faced by OOH workers demand immediate attention, and without proper safety protocols:

Lives Are Jeopardized: Falls, collapsing structures, and exposure to extreme weather conditions pose constant threats.

Falls, collapsing structures, and exposure to extreme weather conditions pose constant threats. Families Bear the Burden: The absence of medical insurance leaves workers and their families vulnerable to long-term financial hardships.

The absence of medical insurance leaves workers and their families vulnerable to long-term financial hardships. Industry Reputation Suffers: When worker safety is neglected, brands risk damaging their reputation and losing consumer trust, which can have lasting consequences for their business.

easypaisa’s Groundbreaking Initiative

In response to these challenges, easypaisa has introduced a transformative initiative to elevate safety standards in Pakistan’s outdoor advertising industry. This pioneering effort includes:

Comprehensive Medical Insurance: Providing financial security for workers and their families in case of accidents. Global-Standard Safety Gear: Equipping workers with the tools needed to perform their duties safely and confidently.

This initiative is a testament to easypaisa’s commitment to ethical business practices and worker welfare, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Building A Safer Future Together

easypaisa’s initiative is a step toward ensuring that outdoor advertising doesn’t come at the cost of human lives. However, real change requires collective effort. Ensuring the safety of workers is not just a responsibility, but an ethical obligation for every brand and stakeholder involved. By working together, brands can build a future where safety is a priority, workers are protected, and tragedies like the Gojra incident become a thing of the past. All brands and industry stakeholders must step up to:

Provide Insurance Coverage: Ensure financial protection for all OOH workers.

Ensure financial protection for all OOH workers. Mandate Safety Gear: Equip workers with high-quality safety equipment that meets international standards.

Equip workers with high-quality safety equipment that meets international standards. Adopt Worker-Centric Policies: Make safety a priority in every advertising campaign.

It’s time to raise the bar. Let’s make outdoor advertising shine brighter—without compromising lives.