Lahore Biennale Foundation Launches Third Edition: Of Mountains and Seas

The Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) has launched the third edition of its Biennale, titled “Of Mountains and Seas,” curated by John Tain. Running from October 6 to November 8, 2024, this edition focuses on ecological issues and sustainable futures, reflecting global challenges through the lens of contemporary art.

Featuring over 60 artists from more than 30 countries, the Biennale showcases site-specific installations and exhibitions that highlight environmental degradation while emphasizing indigenous knowledge and heritage as vital tools for sustainability. Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director of LBF, stated, “Given the relative scarcity of regional dialogues within South Asia, the Biennale aims to foster a deeper and multifaceted exchange within Asia and the rest of the world, contributing to a shared and sustainable future.”

Key venues for this year’s Biennale include Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens—both UNESCO World Heritage sites—alongside significant cultural landmarks like Lahore Museum and Pak Tea House. These locations not only provide a backdrop for artistic works but also underscore the interplay between historical significance and modern environmental discourse.

Curator John Tain remarked on the importance of integrating historic sites with contemporary art, noting how Lahore’s cultural heritage intersects with discussions on sustainability. The exhibition design, led by architect Raza Ali Dada, focuses on engaging urban spaces while respecting sustainability concerns.

The Biennale addresses urgent ecological challenges, especially in light of recent environmental disasters in the region. It provides a platform for artists to propose creative solutions while connecting local experiences to global conversations about climate change.

A highlight of the closing program will be the Climate Congress, taking place from November 2 to 8, which will gather researchers and artists to discuss the role of the arts and humanities in addressing climate issues. Supported by the Getty Foundation, this event will feature participants from prominent institutions like Brown University and MoMA NYC.

In conjunction with the Biennale, local institutions such as LUMS and Kinnaird College will host parallel programs, enriching Lahore’s cultural landscape during this period.

As part of a broader context, Qatar Museums will concurrently present “MANZAR: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today” in Doha, showcasing the evolution of visual arts in Pakistan.

With a commitment to public engagement and cultural exchange, the Lahore Biennale is poised to significantly impact local and international dialogues around art, sustainability, and ecological awareness.