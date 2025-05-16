Your Summer Escape Just Got an Upgrade!

Here’s Why Dubai Should Be on Your Radar

We’re officially stepping into summer and when it comes to summer holidays, most people want two things: to get away from the chaos of everyday life and to do it in style. That’s exactly where Dubai comes in: it’s a mix of ultra-luxurious indulgence, family fun, and unforgettable experiences, all neatly packaged under one (air-conditioned) skyline.

This isn’t just city break. Dubai’s summer scene is curated to excite, pamper, and entertain, especially if you like your holidays with a side of sparkle. Whether you’re traveling with kids or carving out time for adults-only fun, here’s how dynamic, diverse, and downright dreamy Dubai can be.

Step Into Royalty at Burj Al Arab

Start your trip with a bang: by walking through the golden gates of Dubai’s most iconic hotel. The Inside Burj Al Arab (IBAA) tour is a 90-minute guided walk through the Royal Suite, where you’ll be accompanied by a private butler and surrounded by opulence from every angle. Think gold-plated everything, rotating beds, and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf from the new Observation Lounge on the 25th floor.

But the experience doesn’t stop there. Guests can choose a 24 Karat Gold Tour, which ends with a signature golden drink—either a Gold Cappuccino, Gold Espresso Martini, or a Gold Colada, all sprinkled in real 24K magic. This isn’t just sightseeing—it’s sipping, snapping, and soaking in serious style.

Inside Burj Al Arab

Shop, Play, Repeat at Dubai Hills Mall

If you’re into shopping, and not the kind that leaves your kids whining at your heels, Dubai Hills Mall is the place to be because it is more than retail therapy. Located in the Dubai Hills Estate, at an intersection between Al Khail and Umm Suqeim, it houses brands from high fashion to interiors. But the real secret sauce is Adventure Park by Emaar. This isn’t just a kids’ corner, it’s an entire world of soft play zones, fitness games, mini Zumba sessions, art corners, and non-stop action. There’s also La La Land, where children can explore everything from science experiments and storytelling to crafts and music. Meanwhile, you can dip into your favorite boutiques or grab a coffee in peace. It’s fun for them, freedom for you.

Dubai Hills Mall

Scent, Skyline & Swing Time

This one is unique. Take a trip to Dubai Design District (D3) and visit Oo La Lab for Fragrance Design & Mixology Session, “Chemistry of Oo”, a hands-on perfumery experience where you’ll learn the art of blending your own custom scent. It’s personal, stylish, and makes for a very “you” kind of souvenir.

From there, head to Ain Dubai at Bluewaters Island. The giant ferris wheel is the world’s tallest observation wheel standing tall at 250m. The view from the top gives you a full sweep of the Dubai skyline, the Arabian coastline, and the desert beyond. Each capsule is spacious, cool, and perfect for snapping your best golden hour content.

Looking for a fun night out without the kids? Enter Swingers Dubai on Bluewaters Island, a crazy golf venue with a twist. Think: nine-hole courses, street food, cocktails, DJs, and a full-blown English country club vibe. It’s playful, a little cheeky, and a total blast.

Ain Dubai

ARTE MUSEUM for a Multi-Cultural Immersive Experience

Before you pack your bags, squeeze in a visit to the ARTE MUSEUM at The Dubai Mall—an immersive digital art space with glowing forests, oceanic illusions, and multi-sensory zones that blend technology with beauty. Designed by South Korea’s d’strict, the space is made for wonder (and your Instagram grid).

Arte Museum

Dubai isn’t just a destination, it’s a mood. One where indulgence meets innovation, where families and luxury seekers can find shared joy in everything from gold-dusted cappuccinos to perfume-making and skyline-gazing. With every attraction thoughtfully designed to cater to all ages and tastes, it’s no wonder Dubai continues to top the charts for luxury getaways. So, whether you’re planning your escape solo, as a couple, or with the whole fam, Dubai is ready to roll out the red carpet.

This summer, go big. Go bold. Go Dubai.