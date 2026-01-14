Aik Aur Pakeezah: A Gripping Tale of Strength, Resilience, and Cybercrime

Geo Entertainment is set to bring another socially driven narrative to television with ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’, a story centred on a cybercrime-based theme. Following the success of ‘Case No. 9’, the channel once again turns to a subject that is timely, uncomfortable, and rooted in lived realities.

Produced in collaboration with Kashf Foundation, Geo Entertainment, and the Government of Canada, the drama continues Kashf Foundation’s interest in stories that centre women’s experiences, now set against a more contemporary, digital backdrop.



The Plot



Written by Bee Gul, known for her strong female-led narratives, ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ explores how one incident can unravel a woman’s life and reputation. From the teasers released so far, Sehar Khan plays Pakeezah, a confident and accomplished young woman who has recently become a lawyer. Her life takes a dramatic turn after she is followed and harassed by a group of men in real life, leading to a situation that quickly spirals into public face judgment, scrutiny, and backlash both offline and online.

What the drama appears to examine closely is how society is quick to point fingers at a woman based on assumptions rather than facts. The visuals suggest how a single incident is enough to trigger gossip, moral policing, and emotional trauma—not just for the woman involved, but for her entire family.

Pakeezah’s character arc seems to focus on this shift, from being self-assured and ambitious to someone whose confidence is shaken under relentless scrutiny. The story asks whether she will allow society’s narrative to define her, or if she will reclaim her voice.

Performances

This drama marks the first on-screen pairing of Sehar Khan and Nameer Khan. Nameer plays Faraz, who is already a friend in Pakeezah’s life before the incident occurs. As the story unfolds, circumstances bring them closer, and Faraz appears to become a steady source of support as Pakeezah navigates the fallout.

Sehar’s portrayal, judging by the teasers, demands emotional range—moving from confidence and optimism to vulnerability and inner conflict. It’s a role that allows her to explore a quieter, more layered performance.

The supporting cast includes Nadia Afgan as Pakeezah’s mother and Noor-ul-Hassan as her father. Notably, Nadia Afgan reunites with Sehar Khan as her on-screen mother after ‘Tann Mann Neel o Neel’, making it interesting to see them share the screen again in a very different emotional space. The cast also features Amna Ilyas, Gohar Rasheed, Umer Darr, Davar Mehmood, Ali Jan, Namra Shahid, Saqib Sumeer, and Yusra Irfan.

Creators

Directed by Kashif Nisar, who has previously helmed socially driven projects like ‘Mann Jogi’ and most recently ‘Dil Wali Gali Mein’, the drama adopts a grounded, realistic tone. The teasers suggest a controlled visual style that stays focused on character and consequence rather than spectacle.



Kashf Foundation’s involvement brings with it a history of socially impactful storytelling. The foundation has previously produced critically acclaimed dramas like ‘Udaari’ and ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’, both of which addressed sensitive issues with nuance and responsibility. ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ appears to continue that tradition by highlighting how easily a woman’s life can be disrupted—and how difficult it is to rebuild once judgment takes over.

Why ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ Matters

While the teasers focus on real-life harassment and its aftermath, the drama has been positioned as a cybercrime-based story, suggesting that the narrative may expand further as the show progresses. At its core, ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ seems to be about resilience, reclaiming identity, and refusing to let society decide a woman’s worth. It is set to premiere on January 14, 2026, airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 PM.