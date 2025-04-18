A three-day trip to Dubai will demand that you park your diets and submit to the gastronomical delights that await you. Prepare to taste flavours of the world, curated and created to provide an absolutely sensory experience, whether you opt for Italian, Mediterranean, South Asian or Oriental cuisine. Dubai has a way of surprising people, especially when it comes to food. More than just a city of towering skyscrapers, high-end shopping and world-class entertainment, it is a go-to destination for those who travel with their tastebuds.

Here’s what we recommend you add to your bucket list…

Alici – Southern Italy On The Shores Of Bluewaters Island

Alici sits peacefully on Bluewaters Island, with a view that stretches across the sea and over the skyline of Jumeirah Beach Residences. The vibe is relaxed and elegant, the perfect way to end a busy day. It’s very fine Italian cuisine, with seafood being the ultimate star. A taste of Southern Italy comes through in every bite — from the freshest of Mazara prawns and scallops to oysters and tartares; the crudo di mare platter sets the tone for what’s to come and you may not be able to stop at a bite. We’d recommend you go for the handmade pastas, risotto and flatbreads topped generously with truffles. Make sure you leave some space for the irresistible desserts. The weekend brunch at Alici adds another reason to stop by and take it all in.

Duck & Waffle – Playful Plates At DIFC

Originally from London, Duck & Waffle has landed in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with its signature twist on comfort food. The vibe here is playful, yet stylish – ideal for anything from breakfast to a late-night meal. The morning crowd gets everything from eggs to power smoothies (the Eton smoothie with berries and coconut water is a standout). Waffles are not just for sweet cravings here; try the smoked salmon royale or their signature dish with crispy duck leg, a fried egg and mustard maple syrup. The menu covers a lot – from grilled seabass and BBQ lamb ribs to small bites like duck nuggets with caviar. There’s even mac ‘n’ cheese on the side for that extra comfort factor. And for those out late on weekends, it’s open 24-hours!

Somewhere – A Global Spin At Galleria Mall

Tucked away in the Galleria Mall, Somewhere leans into curiosity with its concept of borderless flavours. The setting is light, modern, and inspired by global influences. Dishes are made to share, blending Mediterranean foundations with bold Middle Eastern twists. The menu features a variety of hummus-infused dips like guacamole, beetroot, and jalapeno, along with small bao buns stuffed with tender grilled wagyu kebabs, a French omelette seasoned with Arabic za’atar, shrimp sayadieh, and a hearty fatteh bar.

Khadak – An Ode To Indian Food Stories

Khadak brings a nostalgic, heartfelt take on Indian dining to Al Wasl Road. With bamboo shutters letting in soft sunlight and hand-painted murals telling stories of India’s culinary past, the space feels both homey and meaningful. Helmed by Chef Naved Nasir – formerly of London’s Dishoom – the restaurant is inspired by recipes that carry family legacies and local street food culture. The Khadak raan, a slow-cooked goat leg, is rich and packed with flavour, while the shabrati nihari channels Old Delhi’s hidden alleyways. For vegetarians, the morel cheese kulcha with truffle butter and the comforting daal hits the right notes. Don’t miss the Konkani-style Chilia bread and butter pudding.

DREAM – Dinner, Theatre, And a Bit of Magic

Dining gets a dramatic makeover at DREAM, located inside Address Beach Resort in Jumeirah Beach Residence. It is not just a restaurant – it is a full-on show, complete with dancers, aerialists, and 3D visuals that blur the line between real and unreal. While the stage lights up, the menu keeps pace with Mediterranean-inspired dishes, from grilled seafood to delicate handmade pastas. The entire experience is choreographed to impress, right down to the desserts. For anyone after something beyond the usual dinner, this is the place to be.