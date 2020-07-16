Senate Committee on Human Rights clears Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha for screening

Finally some good news to feel excited about!

The Senate Committee on Human Rights has approved Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial Zindagi Tamasha for screening. The film was embroiled in controversy since last year when a religious group objected to its portrayal of a struggling cleric and later they announced protests.

Chairman Senate Committee on Human Rights, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar tweeted on Tuesday to announce the unanimous decision. He clarified that the panel has found no objections and has dismissed all objections that were raised earlier.

“Senate HR Committee has unanimously agreed with Censor Board’s decision to allow screening of movie Zindagi Tamasha. We’ve found nothing wrong with it. Censor board has our go ahead to release post Covid. Detail reasoning to follow later,” he wrote.

It is heartening as the fate of the film relied on this decision. Zindagi Tamasha was scheduled to be released on January 24 this year, however the Central Board of Film Censors postponed it due to several objections. Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted that the censor board has been asked to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to deliberate over the matter.

According to latest media reports, the Senate Committee on Human Rights took matters in its hands in March and barred the CII from reviewing the film. In a tweet earlier, Khokhar said the committee took notice of the ban on the film. He said he was surprised to learn that the film had been cleared twice.

“We directed that the screening for the CII should be held in abeyance till the committee views and decides whether there is something objectionable in it or not,” he said.

So far it seems that this approval has cleared the way for the film’s release once cinemas open after the coronavirus scare. Fingers crossed!

