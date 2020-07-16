In pictures: Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s quarantine wedding

Due to the success of Sabaat and Sarah Khan’s brilliant portrayal of Miraal, her lockdown wedding is the most favourite topic over the internet since Wednesday night. The actress took all of us by surprise when she uploaded pictures of here engagement. And guess who is the groom? Singer Falak Shabir who is best remembered for his Punjabi songs in the last decade or so.

That’s not all, shortly after we saw pictures of Sarah’s mehndi ceremony as well. It looks like they are also getting married immediately following the engagement. Either way, the pictures have left us smiling ear to ear.

The first set of pictures that started circulating were of the proposal and a closeup shot of the ring!

The photographer uploaded the picture with the caption, “OMG! GUESS WHO JUST GOT ENGAGED!” and tagged Sarah along with it. A video was also uploaded that captured the magical moment between the two.

Shortly after, we also saw pictures of mehndi ceremony of the young couple.

Sarah is all smiles and an absolute stunner in her mehndi look!

Sarah’s co-star in Sabaat, Usman Mukhtar actually took this as an opportunity to joke around with fans who claimed that every actress that appears alongside him, gets married soon after.

“Aglay dramay mein solo aaoon ga, taakey merey bhi hath rang jaayein (I’ll appear solo in my next drama so even I get married soon!)” he wrote on his Instagram story.

We are loving the cheerful pictures and definitely can’t wait for the wedding. Wishing the couple all the happiness in their new journey!

