L’Oréal Pakistan shows its dynamism with the launch of its Solidarity Plan

The world, as we know it, has been completely changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Brands have had to completely revamp their production processes to ensure safety for their workers as well as contribute to ensure a healthy environment for everyone. To help cater to the alarming number of cases, L’Oréal Pakistan has launched its solidarity program, in support of the fight against the virus, with the local production of hand sanitizers and hand-washes, under its natural beauty brand Garnier.

L’Oréal has globally recognized the scarcity of such safety products and has launched its hand sanitizer and hand wash in some countries already. L’Oréal Pakistan actively monitored the situation and is one of the first few to help the plan come to fruition. Within months, the company has been able to produce and launch its brand-new hand sanitizer and hand wash products which will be catering to our needs in these testing times.





That’s not all, the brand has taken special measures to show solidarity with the nation. L’Oréal Pakistan will be providing free of cost sanitizing products to the heroes of our nation i.e. the frontline workers. Our doctors, nurses and other medical and healthcare professionals, whose efforts are being applauded by the entire nation for being our first line of defense against COVID-19 will be given these products free of cost so they can safely and confidently carry on with their duties.

Junaid Murtaza, L’Oréal Pakistan Country Manager, expressed why they felt a need to contribute to the cause.

“In this unprecedented crisis, it is our responsibility to contribute to the collective effort. Indeed, it is at times of crisis that innovation is often born and to this end, L’Oréal has globally reorganized our manufacturing to shift production to hand sanitizers and hand-washes. Through our contribution of thousands of hand sanitizers and hand-washes in Pakistan, we express our recognition, our support and our solidarity towards those demonstrating extraordinary courage and selflessness across our country,” he said.





The brand will also provide these safety products to their entire production line, from the people manufacturing their products to the salespeople at different stores who ensure essential products reach the masses during these difficult times. More so, these products will also be provided to L’Oréal’s own field teams and small, medium businesses which include salons which consist of people from low-income households. This further emboldens the beauty giant’s claim of being a supporter of underprivileged communities and minorities.

Team L’Oréal has also paved the way by educating the entire ecosystem of internal and external teams, partners, suppliers, field and retail partners personnel on hygiene and safety practices in view of the current health situation. Along with this, the company has also created a framework for partner salons, to help them re-open safely with all human safety measures in place. L’Oréal is doing its part in helping flatten the curve. In times of such adversity, it’s good to see companies adapting so quickly to help restore the world to its former glory.

Globally, since mid-March, L’Oréal has actively responded to the emergency with a solidarity plan where approximately 14 million units of hand sanitizers and over 4.3 million products (hand moisturizer and shampoo) were donated to healthcare professionals and employees of its retail customers and suppliers.

