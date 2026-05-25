Pakistan Civil Awards recognizes Pakistan’s entertainment industry

The Pakistan Civil Awards are the most notable honour given by the state to its citizens. Each year the awards are announced on 14th August and their investiture takes place on 23rd March, Pakistan Day of the following year. The awards recognize achievements of military personnel, state employees, and civilians from a range of fields including science and art.

Those who are accorded this honour represent the best of their field. They boast long and illustrious careers filled with significant achievements. This year, as always, the civil awards recognized Pakistan’s finest actors, filmmakers, and musicians. Posthumous awards were granted to personalities like Ahmad Ghulam Chagla, who composed Pakistan’s national anthem, and Riaz Shahid, who is widely regarded as one of the most talented filmmakers this country has seen.

Veterans such as Muhammad Qavi Khan, Tauqeer Nasir, and Ustad Raees Ahmad Khan were recognized for the contributions they’ve made to the industry. Younger faces like Fakhre Alam and Hassan Jahangir were also awarded for their undeniable value to Pakistan’s entertainment sector. Perhaps, the youngest on the list was Aroof Aftab, the Pakistani-American singer who recently made headlines when she won a Grammy. Senior musicians, maestros of a variety of instruments, were also included in the awards. This included tabla player Altaf Hussain Tafu Khan, and sitar player Zainullah.

Pakistan’s musicians, actors, and filmmakers act as ambassadors to the world, representing the richness of our culture. They also play an invaluable role in the lives of Pakistanis at home, telling stories that move us and playing music that soothes us. It is heartwarming to see the Pakistani state recognize this and give them the credit that they deserve.

Nishan-i-Imtiaz

Ahmad Ghulam Ali Chagla (musician, composer) Muhammad Qavi Khan (actor)

Hilal-i-Imtiaz

Ustad Raees Ahmad Khan (violinist)

Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Tauqeer Nasir (actor) Riaz Shahid (filmmaker) Fakhre Alam (television personality) Hassan Jahangir (singer)

Pride of Performance

Sangeeta (director) Abdul Aziz Khan (director) Muhammad Hafeez Tahir (producer) Qadir Ali Shaggan (singer) Anwar Hussain Vistro (singer) Gul Zari (singer) Altaf Hussain Tafu Khan ( tabla player) Arooj Aftab (musician, singer) Ustad Abdullah Khan ( shahani player) Anjum Shaheen (actor) Amanullah Nasir (actor) Syed Afzal Ahmad (actor) Bushra Farrukh (drama artist) Sher Miandad Khan ( qawwali musician) Sain Dad ( ghara dancer)

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz