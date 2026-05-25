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Humayun Saeed represents Lollywood on BBC World

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Humayun Saeed represents Lollywood on BBC World

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Actor Humayun Saeed is set to appear on BBC World’s flagship program Global with Matthew Amroliwala. Humayun is currently in the United Kingdom to promote his upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga (LNJ), a sequel to the 2017 film Punjab Nahi Jaungi (PNJ).

Like the original film, LNJ stars Humayun and Mahwish Hayat in the leading roles. However, the film’s story is not connected to that of PNJ. LNJ tells the story in which Humayun’s character is the one who leaves the comfort of his home in Punjab and travels to the urban landscape of London for the sake of love.

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