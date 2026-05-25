Here are five articles from Image that you can buy this season

With the summer season nearing its end, Image Clothing has decided to treat their clientele with an exquisite experience by introducing two new collections. Known for their premium fabric and regal embroidery, that will give you a sense of royalty, Image is a go-to brand for many.

Each article, in the two new collections, boasts of heavy schiffli embroidery with monochrome kurtas as well as subdued shades of mauve, beige, blue, and greens to choose from. With prices starting from Rs. 2,490 for the ‘Cloite’ Printed Pret collection and Rs 5,990 for the monochrome articles, Image kurtas are a perfect buy!

From a handful to choose from, we have hand-picked five articles from the collection which our readers can buy.

1.Floral Printed & Embroidered Co-ord Set:

This show-stopping peach floral co-ord set is a perfect choice when you want to make a statement. It is simple yet chic and will look flattering for a day event. The white lace at the borders and flowers on the dress compliments the peach colour, making this article stand out.

2.Black Embroidered Kurta

One thing that you can never go wrong with is a chic black kurta. This image kurta is made from breathable cotton with a flattering v-shaped neckline and beautiful embroidery. This is a go-to outfit when paired with a black trouser to wear on a brunch with friends or even to your offices.

3. White Chikankari Embroidered Kurta

This white timeless kurta is a must have for every girl and goes for every occasion whether it is to wear on a business meeting, a family gathering or even an outing. When paired with the right accessories and pair of silhouettes, this kurta can be even worn for formal occasions. Made from breathable cotton, this kurta has intricate embroidery done that gives it a majestic look.

4.Shade of green three-piece suit

This three-piece green suit compliments the summer season and its embroidered shirt with a subtle geometric and floral print is bound to give you a chic and an elegant look. With a digital printed chiffon dupatta and dyed embroidered cambric trouser, this one is a steal!

5.Blue three-piece suit

This gorgeous three piece suit comes along with a dyed trouser and a printed chiffon dupatta exhibiting floral and paisley designs. It has an elegant neckline making it perfect to wear for semi-formal events and gatherings. The rich blue colour of the dress gives it a dignified look and is perfect for those who love colour.

This brings us to the end of our list. Which was your favourite? Do let us know!