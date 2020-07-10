Junaid Khan all set to star opposite Iqra Aziz in new drama ‘Kasak’

Junaid Khan has garnered much praise and appreciation for his role of Wajdan in currently airing, Kashf. The actor is now all geared up as another one of his dramas in which he starred opposite Iqra Aziz is soon to go on air on ARY Digital.

The teasers of the drama serial are out which show Junaid as a strikingly handsome guy who belongs to a rich family, where as Iqra Aziz is from a middle-class background and is not interested in his money. The twist in the story seems to be her love interest (which has not been revealed) but her family, more so her brother (played by Khalid Malik), is adamant to marry her to the rich guy.

Talking about his new drama, Junaid said in a press statement: â€œI had an amazing time working on this drama â€“ the whole cast and crew really added to the whole experience. I am glad this amazing story is finally coming to the audiences!â€

Written by Muhammad Maqsood and directed by Kashif Saleem and Atif Rathore, Kasak appears to be an interesting story. However, if you are a little confused that the teasers, camera work and even the actors’ styling look a little bit dated then we have a news for you. Kasak was originally titled Adhooray Hein Hum and was supposed to air on Express TV in November 2019, however it got shelved.Â Previously, the two actors were seen as an on-screen pair in HUM TV’s Natak.

You can watch the teaser here:

