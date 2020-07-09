To top
9 Jul

Riz Ahmed collaborates with Jay Sean on a new track

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Riz Ahmed

Jay Sean is someone we all grew up listening too. His songs, Do You Remember and Down were heard on full volume wherever we went. However, he went on a hiatus after 2011 and has finally returned for an epic collaboration with British artist, Riz Ahmed for a song, Any Day.

Riz Ahmed debuted the single on the Ellen show on Wednesday. The actor-cum-singer performs on the track, singing and rapping while Jay Sean covers the hook part of the song.

 

 

The actor shows off his creativity in the music video with stills of nature and all that we’re missing while in lockdown. The melody contains bhangra style music in the background as well.

The song talks about a relationship where one side is more invested than the other but he would still do it all over again. It’s from Riz Ahmed’s debut solo album released on March 6th earlier this year, tilted The Long Goodbye. Thanks to the desi duo, we now have our new favourite track.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
The pros and cons of face masks turning into a fashion accessory
Next post
Junaid Khan all set to star opposite Iqra Aziz in new drama ‘Kasak’
You might also like
Riz Ahmedâ€™s â€˜Sound of Metalâ€™ wins Best Film at Zurich Film Festival
October 8, 2019
Riz Ahmed makes it to GQ’s list of 50 most stylish men in music
September 13, 2019
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed’s music drama ‘Sound of Metal’ joins Toronto Film Festival lineup
August 8, 2019