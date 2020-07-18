To top
18 Jul

Everything you need to know about the 5 original Pakistani series that will air on Zee Zindagi

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Zee5

Ever since Zee5 has announced the resumption of its Zindagi brand featuring over 1000 hours of Pakistani content, we have all been excitedly awaiting more details. Fret not, we have managed to get our hands on all the information on the 5 original Pakitani series that are all set to premiere on the platform.

Here you go:

1) Man Joggi

Starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz, Man Joggi looks as intense as its actors. The show also stars Mustafa Hassan, Uzma Hassan, Gul-e-Rana and others with writing by Saji Gul and direction by Kashif Nisar.

2) Dhoop Ki deewar

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Haseeb Hassan the show will star the newlywed couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead. Manzar Sehbai, Samiya Mumtaz, Alyy Khan, Adnan Jaffer, Samina Ahmed, Zeb Rehman will also be featuring in supporting roles.

3) Churails

Packed with strong female actors including Yasra Rizvi, Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, we’re expecting to see a power-packed female-centric story in Churails. The writing and direction both are by Asim Abbasi.

4) Abdullah Pur Ka Devdas

This show stars Sarah Khan alongside Bilal Abbas. Other cast members include Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Anoushay Abbasi, Raza Talish, Ali Ansari and Shahzad Nawaz. It’s written by Shahid Dogar and directed by Anjum Shahzad.

5) Aik Jhooti Lovestory

Yet Another show starring Bilal Abbas and Madiha Imam as the female lead, this one has been written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Mehreen Jabbar. We are definitely excited!

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
HSY, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other Pakistanis among Asia’s 100 most influential personalities
You might also like
asia's 100
HSY, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other Pakistanis among Asia’s 100 most influential personalities
July 18, 2020
Zainab Chottani
Zainab Chottani fuses chic & traditional designs in Eid Pret’20 collection
July 18, 2020
Bilal Abbas
Pakistani content all set to rule India once again!
July 17, 2020