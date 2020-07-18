HSY, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other Pakistanis among Asia’s 100 most influential personalities

Several Pakistanis have made it to the NewYork press agency’s latest list of 100 Most Influential People in Asia/UK/EU. The list includes names from the fashion industry as well as media, music and sports.

Fashion designer HSY shared the news via his Instagram account.

“It’s an honor to be mentioned as one of the 100 most influential people in Asia in 2020. Thank you so much,” he wrote in the caption. Along with HSY other designers including Huma Adnan, Deepak Perwani, Nauman Arfeen, Shamaeel Ansari and Rana Noman are also among the top 100.

Other Pakistanis include personalities from different backgrounds. Singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Zafar, Rahim Shah, Shafqat Amanat Ali and Farhan Saeed are also on the list along with TV anchor, Waseem Badami, sports journalist Zainab Abbas, and cricketers Bismah Maroof, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik.

The list is indeed a proud moment for Pakistanis working hard to gain respect and recognition around the world in a positive way!

