Are we ready to see Zara Noor Abbas & Feroze Khan together?

They both have the energy to capture an audience and so far, have been super successful in every drama serial they’ve signed up for. Zara Noor Abbas, after winning hearts as Rani in Ehd e Wafa along with delivering fun characters in last year’s feature films Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love, is currently playing a lead role in drama serial Zebaish. Feroze Khan, who’s given fans a series of hits, most prominently Gul e Rana, Khaani and the currently running Ishqiya, which is topping the charts as far as ratings go, is all set for his next feature film – Tich Button that is ready and awaiting the reopening of cinemas for release.

Both actors have been deemed as future superstars of the country and are considered hot property. So when news broke that they were appearing in a drama together, fans got excited. We decided to speak to Zara and bring you details.

Zara and Feroze will be appearing together in an Eid telefilm, most probably airing on the first day of Eid (next week). Shot in Karachi, the untitled drama is a 7th Sky Entertainment project, has been written by Saima Akram and directed by Aehsun Talish, who also directed the super successful Suno Chanda series and the recently concluded Yeh Dil Mera with Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly.

We caught Zara on shoot, between scenes, to get some insight into what it’s all about…

“It’s a lighthearted story about two families that live in the same house,” she shared, careful to not give away too many details. “It is family-oriented and fun, keeping Eid in mind. Feroze and I play the only children of both families and are at the center of lots of fun and lots of fights.”

What was the deciding factor for signing up for this project, we asked Zara?

“It’s a fun script,” she replied, “but the stand-out reason was Aehsun Talish. I’ve always wanted to work with him. Incidentally this is my first drama for GEO, my first with Aehsun Talish and my first with Feroze Khan.”

And how was working with Feroze Khan?

“Feroze is a tremendous human being,” she said. “He’s an amazing actor and is very professional on set. Because of these people, all the hard work in the heat and humidity became fun.

Lastly Zara, how did it feel to be back on set and how were the SOPs?

“I recently also did the OPPO ad but the dynamic was completely different as the ad had limited people,” she replied. “But despite being a much bigger set with many more people, the SOPs here are very good. 7th Sky has been very good. The rooms are sterilized, sprayed and everyone who isn’t on camera is in a mask. Abdullah Kadwani is a brilliant guy to say that if God Forbid anyone gets corona, they will bear the expenses. That really means something. No one does that. If feels good to be covered.”

