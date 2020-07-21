Omair Rana breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations

Known for his unconventional roles in television dramas, Omair Rana has currently became a household name following his powerful performance as Sarwar in Pyar Ke Sadqay.

Appreciation for his work, however, was marred with controversy earlier this month, when Omair was accused of alleged sexual misconduct when students of LGS 1A1 — where he taught drama class — started coming out with stories of sexual harassment involving certain teachers. Later, the school terminated those who were allegedly involved and suspended two other members namely the main accused — Omair’s wife — Maira Omair Rana (who was part of school administration) and Rubina Shakil for turning a blind eye to the harassment cases brought before them.

After remaining silent for several weeks, Omair last evening took to social media with the following post:

“Sexual harassment is a heinous crime and should be treated with the seriousness that it deserves. At the same time the dignity and respect of individuals must not be falsely tainted,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The law provides remedies for all and I intend to take all steps necessary for the vindication of my constitutional and human rights and to protect myself,” he added.

The actor also stated that he was ready to take action against those who published libelous material against him without any proof.

“For those who publish and fail to remove libelous material against me with an unconditional apology to me, I will be approaching FIA under the prevention of electronic crimes act,” he wrote.

