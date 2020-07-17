Here’s a list of all of ARY Digital’s upcoming mega dramas

After its successful programming in Ramazan, strictly following the SOPs in COVID-19, ARY Digital is back with a line-up of blockbuster programs for the next quarter of 2020.

Here are all the shows that are ready air on this channel:

1) Kasak

Starring the impeccable Iqra Aziz and Junaid Khan, the teasers for this drama already have us counting days until we see the two together on screen. Directed by Kashif Saleem and Atif Rathore and written by Muhammad Maqsood, this play is bound to be everything we need in an entertaining drama!

2) Dunk



After seeing both Bilal Abbas and Sana Javed, make their mark with their impeccable acting skills in their respective dramas, Pyar Ke Sadqay and Ruswai, we’re excited to find out the kind of chemistry they will display together on screen in Dunk. With such a blockbuster cast, sparks are definitely going to fly all around!

3) Log Kia Kahengey

Log Kia Kahengey already looks promising by the looks of its teasers. With Faysal Quraishi as the lead character and Aijaz Aslam as the secondary lead playing alongside Saheefa Jabbar, this drama has all the right ingredients to be a hit. Written by Sofia Khurram and directed by Mohsin Mirza, we’re anxiously waiting for what it has in store for us!

4) Bharas

Whats better than a promising drama with fresh faces? Written by Naila Ansari and directed by Nain Manyar, Bharas features Dur e Fishan, Omer Shahzad, Zubab Rana, Rabia Kulsoom, Behroz Sabzwari, Furqan Qureshi, Khalid Anam, Shahista Jabeen, Shaheen Khan, Salman Saeed and others.

6) Nand

After seeing Minal Khan and Shehroz Sabzwari together in Hassad, we were waiting to see their chemistry in another show. The wait appears to be over with ARY’s upcoming drama, Nand. Written by Sameena Aijaz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, we’re excited to see this already!

7) Aulad

The most unique aspect about this drama is seeing Sunita Marshall on screen. The actress has given us hit dramas throughout her career and we are sure this won’t be any different. Written by Ameer Ali Shah and directed by Aabis Raza, this drama also features Marina Khan, Mohammed Ahmed, Hassan Niazi, Furqan Qureshi, Hina Javed, Mah-e-Noor, Nabeel Zuberi and others in the cast.

8) Prem Gali

With Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro, we don’t know how this drama will go wrong. The cast also includes Javed Sheikh, Saba Hameed, Wasim Abbas, Uzma Hassan, Qavi Khan, Shamim Hilali, Anoushey Abbasi, Farah Shah and Abdullah Farhat Ullah with writing by Faiza Iftikhar and Qasim Ali Mureed’s direction.

9) Ghisi Piti Mohabbat

After seeing Ramsha Khan play a mellow character in Ishqiya, we’re excited to see her display her range with this drama alongside, Wahaj Ali. We’re equally excited for this new pairing. Written by Fasih Bari Khan and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, the drama also features Shahood Alvi, Ali Abbas, Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Sana Askari, Saifi Hassan and others in the cast.

The channel has also given us a few telefilms to look forward to including:

10) Ghar Kay Na Ghat Ke

Featuring the newly married, Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, we want to see how the couple look when they appear first time together after their marriage. The drama also features Javed Sheikh, Uroosa Siddiqui, Ahmed Hassan, Zhalay Sarhadi in supporting roles.

11) Ranchore Line ki Rajjo

Is there anything Aijaz Aslam can’t do? Starring alongside Maria Wasti, we can’t wait to see the two in a comedic setting. The telefilm is also set to feature Muneeb Butt, Sara Khan, Sunita Marshall, Shabbir Jan, Danish Nawaz, Gul-e-Rana.

comments