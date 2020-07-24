3 DIY scalp treatments for all hair types

Healthy hair require a healthy and well-nourished scalp and for that proper scalp treatments are necessary. Since we still don’t have the luxury to visit our favourite salons in Pakistan, we have to resort to at-home remedies to restore the shine of our mane.

Here are 3 simple scalp-nourishing treatments, as suggested by hair expert Charlotte Mensah to Vogue UK, to try at home, using only natural ingredients. As advised with any new beauty treatment, always do a 24-hour allergy patch/strand test before applying.

1. Egg and olive oil mask

An egg yolk can be extremely hydrating as it contains fats. The yolk promotes hair growth, preserves and rejuvenates damaged hair. This at-home remedial conditioner is great for dry hair.

Ingredients

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon hair oil

Water

Time: 30 minutes to 1 hour

Method

1. In a bowl, blend the egg yolks, olive oil and hair oil until smooth.

2. Add a tablespoon of water to make it easier to apply.

3. Section your hair into four parts and start applying the mixture to it. Concentrate on the mid-lengths and ends.

4. Once your hair is fully covered in the mixture, cover it with a shower cap.

5. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes.

6. Rinse the mask out with a mild shampoo and finish with conditioner. Remember to use cool water for washing your hair when you have applied egg.

2. Soap shampoo

This homemade shampoo keeps the hair soft and hydrated. Though it’s thinner in consistency than commercial shampoos and won’t generate as much lather, but it will help to cleanse hair.

Ingredients

½ cup water

½ cup vegetable-based liquid soap

1 teaspoon light vegetable oil

Time: 5 to 10 minutes

Method

1. Mix the ingredients together in a bowl and put into a jar.

2. Use a palm-full of the shampoo and then rinse with warm water.

3. Apple cider shampoo

Apple cider vinegar is great as a natural rinse out. It not only makes your hair smoother, but it also makes it easier to detangle, which means less breakage for some of us lazy bones.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons baking soda

2 cups water

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon of hair oil

Time: 5 minutes

Method

1. Put the apple cider vinegar and baking soda into a jar or repurposed bottle.

2. Add the water and shake well. Later, add hair oil.

3. When it settles after a few minutes, apply ¼ cup to wet hair, work it through, massage with your fingers, then rinse it out. There will be no foam, but this homemade mixture leaves hair clean and shiny.

Leave a comment if any of these remedies works out for you.

