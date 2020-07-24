Asim Azhar releases new heartbreak song ‘Soneya’

Asim Azhar is in the news for all the reasons possible these days; the singer has become Twitter favorite for his personal as well as professional life choices but what remains constant is his passion for creating good music. After Tum Tum’s much talked about video, Asim has just released his latest heartbreak number titled Soneya.

The opening suggests that the song’s psychedelic video was shot under challenging circumstances and Asim thanked all his fans for their support. The song features model Roshanay Afridi alongside Asim.

Read: Asim Azhar’s fun song ft. TikTok star Areeqa Haq, Shamoon Ismail & other artists is out

Written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Asim, Soneya is not a conventional heartbreak song in which a singer shatters and questions everything. This number has got pop influences as well as tunes that sound like harmonium, giving us qawwali feels. The video has a strong neon tone with unique blurry and fading visuals to give it a mysterious aura.

In the end credits, the singer has also specially thanked Hania Aamir though we didn’t see her in the video however, he wrote a long message about her on his Instagram while sharing the first look of this song. You can watch the full song here:

