Bonanza Satrangi Festive Collection 2020 celebrates the spirit of Eid

The second festive holiday of the year — Eid ul Azha — is fast approaching and celebrations are due as we have spent half of the year facing the dire consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As most of our shopping sprees are limited to online portals, Bonanza Satrangi has also realized the need of the hour and taken a step forward to provide us with Eid essentials within the comfort of our homes. The brand is bringing festivity to our doorsteps this summer with its Festive Collection 2020 that caters to all our sartorial needs for the upcoming festive occasions from Eid to wedding season.

Bonanza Satrangi is a household name in the fashion industry which provides a wide range of womens wear (pret, exclusive pret, unstitched, formals and bridals), menswear (stitched & unstitched), kids apparel along with its newly introduced range of beauty products and fragrances. What’s best is that the brand is a one-stop solution so you don’t have to look elsewhere. Bonanza Satrangi’s Festive Collection 2020 is an assortment of all things classic, traditional and quintessentially elegant; just what we love to wear on a celebratory occasion. From regal chikankari designs to gorgeous chiffon and embroidered patterns, the collection will help you make a statement this Eid.

The campaign will take you on a trip down the memory lane while reminding us of the true essence of Eid in such challenging times. We may have to compromise on the spirit of Eid as we cannot meet and embrace our loved ones, but at least we can pamper ourselves and greet them on virtual platforms while dressed in pretty ensembles. Whether you want pastels for summer, dark hues to make an impression or a breezy design in breathable fabric, the collection has something to offer. Some of the patterns are rooted in our heritage while the others are more contemporary.

That’s not all, Bonanza Satrangi offers quality fabric in affordable prices. It has 3 piece, 2 piece & 1 piece unstitched designs available online. Here are some of the designs we like:

Make a fashion statement with eclectic patterns. We spotted a variety of prints that are a combination of geometrical and Bohemian patterns, chevrons, motifs and spirals.

Florals are always a hit and they look particularly good in summer season. Bonanza Satrangi Festive Collection 2020 offers floral designs in light and bright shades for you.

If you prefer dark hues even in summer then Bonanza has something to offer you as well. This outfit with paisleys is a perfect blend to catch attention. You can get unstitched fabric and weave it whichever way you like.

Perfumes & Makeup

Bonanza Satrangi also offers best-selling perfumes and body mists. These long-lasting fragrances are from France so don’t miss the chance to buy your favourite ones. If you’re running out of your beauty products, this is the best time to invest in Bonanza Satrangi’s new Topface range. From micelar cleansing water and makeup removers to lip paints, concealers, foundation and huge variety of nail colors, Bonanza has so much to offer.

Safety Precautions

Bonanza Satrangi encourages you to practice social distancing and follow all safety precautions to keep your loved ones safe. Bonanza Satrangi’s campaign for Festive Collection 2020 was also shot before the COVID 19 lockdown and is available online. The brand has also opened outlets nationwide with all SOPs in place to ensure the safety of its customers.

