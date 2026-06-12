Refresh Your Space This Season with Ideas Home’s Great Summer Sale

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There’s something about summer that inspires a fresh start. Whether it’s switching up your bedroom decor, upgrading everyday essentials, or finally replacing those household items you’ve been meaning to refresh, the season is the perfect excuse to give your home a little extra attention.

The good news? Ideas Home’s Great Summer Sale is making it easier than ever to elevate your living spaces without stretching your budget. From easy-care bedding and luxurious towels to stylish crockery and cosy throws, the sale brings together a wide range of home essentials designed to combine comfort, functionality, and timeless style.

Effortless Living with Easy Care Bedding

Nothing transforms a bedroom quite like fresh bedding. Ideas Home’s Easy Care Bedding collection has been designed with modern lifestyles in mind, offering wrinkle-resistant, non-iron bedding that looks polished with minimal effort.

Made from durable T-150 fabric, these bed sheet sets are smooth to the touch, high in strength, and built for everyday use. The collection is ideal for busy households, helping reduce the time spent ironing while maintaining a neat and inviting bedroom aesthetic.

Among the standout designs is Bijou Blue, which brings timeless elegance to the bedroom with its delicate blue floral motifs and crisp striped reverse. Inspired by classic blue-and-white porcelain, its graceful design creates a fresh and calming atmosphere while adding a touch of sophistication to your space. The versatile colour palette blends effortlessly with a variety of interior styles, making it a beautiful choice for everyday luxury.





Bijou Blue Bedsheet Set



Increase quantity for Bijou Blue Quilt Cover Set

Bijou Blue

For those who prefer a more earthy and warm look, Cobblestone brings warmth and depth to the bedroom with its rich earthy tones and textured pattern. Inspired by natural wood grains, its sophisticated design creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere while adding a touch of understated luxury to your space. Perfect for those who appreciate timeless elegance and comfort, Cobblestone transforms any bedroom into a relaxing retreat.

Cobblestone Quilt Cover Set

Elevate Your Bathroom with Embroidered Towels

Small details can make a big difference, and Ideas Home’s embroidered towel sets are proof of that. Crafted from 100% cotton, these towels combine softness, absorbency, and durability to bring everyday luxury into your bathroom.

Whether you’re refreshing your guest bathroom or upgrading your daily essentials, these embroidered towels instantly add a sophisticated touch. Their plush texture and elegant detailing make them both practical and visually appealing, offering comfort after every shower while enhancing the overall look of your space.

Add a Touch of Luxury with Velvet Bedding

For those looking to create a statement bedroom, Ideas Home’s Velvet Bedding collection offers the perfect blend of comfort and elegance.

Designed with intricate detailing and luxurious velvet fabric, these bedding sets bring a sense of warmth and sophistication to any room. The soft texture creates an inviting sleeping environment while the artistic embroidery adds visual richness and depth. Whether styled in a master bedroom or guest room, velvet bedding introduces an effortlessly refined aesthetic.

Velvet Bedding

Beautiful Dining Starts with the Right Serveware

Dining isn’t just about food—it’s also about presentation. Ideas Home’s collection of plates and platters is designed to elevate everyday dining and special occasions alike.

Our top picks from Ideas Home Plates & Platters collection

Whether you’re serving a family meal, hosting friends, or styling a dining table for a celebration, these thoughtfully designed pieces add charm and elegance to the experience. Functional yet stylish, they seamlessly blend practicality with beautiful design, making them a worthwhile addition to any home.

Cozy Comfort with Single Ply Fleece Throws

Even during warmer months, there’s always room for a cozy corner. Ideas Home’s Single Ply Fleece Throws offer a versatile way to add texture, warmth, and style to both bedrooms and living spaces.

Featuring unique designs that complement a variety of interior styles, these fleece throws are crafted from a soft polyester blend with a velvety feel. Drape one over a sofa, armchair, or bed to instantly create a more inviting atmosphere while adding a decorative finishing touch.

Throwers

Everyday Comfort Starts with Quality Fillings

The secret to a comfortable home often lies in the details you don’t immediately see. Ideas Home’s extensive range of fillings includes pillows, quilt fillings, comforters, and other essentials designed to support restful sleep and everyday comfort.

Suitable for all seasons, these products are designed to provide the right balance of softness and support, helping create a cozy environment throughout the year.

The Perfect Time to Refresh Your Home

Whether you’re updating your bedroom, enhancing your bathroom, or adding thoughtful touches throughout your living spaces, Ideas Home’s Great Summer Sale offers an opportunity to refresh your home with products that combine style, comfort, and practicality.

From easy-care bedding and embroidered towels to elegant serveware, luxurious velvet bedding, cozy fleece throws, and essential fillings, there’s something for every corner of the home.

This summer, give your space the refresh it deserves—and discover how the right home essentials can make everyday living feel a little more special.