Hamza Bangash’s film 1978 makes it to Locarno Film Festival 2020

Hamza Bangash is a name that stands out because of the several international film festival screenings and awards for his movies. He has created critically acclaimed films like Mariam, Dia, Stray Dogs Come Out at Night and Rang Raaz. Now, his latest film, 1978 is set to compete in the Locarno Film Festival 2020.

The filmmaker made the announcement via his Instagram account.



“I am thrilled to finally be able to announce that my secret film project, 1978, will be having its World Premiere in-competition at Locarno Film Festival 2020,” he wrote. The film features, Rabya Chaudhry in it along with Muhammad Zeeshan and other actors.

“Making a film takes a village, but this one felt like it took an entire city. Which makes sense, since the film is about a city-Karachi- that no longer exists. A city that was once the ‘Paris of the East’,” he added, among the many details about the film.

Previously, his feature film, Mariam also won the MPA-AFA award at Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF) and his film Dia won at the Locarno Film Festival Shorts Week just a few weeks ago.

It looks like Hamza Bangash’s brilliance isn’t ending any time soon. We can’t to watch the film. Best wishes to him for future endeavors!

comments