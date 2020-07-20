To top
20 Jul

Hamza Bangash’s film 1978 makes it to Locarno Film Festival 2020

by Entertainment Desk
1978

Hamza Bangash is a name that stands out because of the several international film festival screenings and awards for his movies. He has created critically acclaimed films like Mariam, Dia, Stray Dogs Come Out at Night and Rang Raaz. Now, his latest film, 1978 is set to compete in the Locarno Film Festival 2020.

The filmmaker made the announcement via his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

I am thrilled to finally be able to announce that my secret film project, 1978, will be having its' World Premiere in-competition at Locarno Film Festival 2020!!! 😍🎉 @filmfestlocarno There is so much I want to say about this film, and so many people without whom it wouldn't have been possible. This is by far my most ambitious project. We built a disco. Recorded original songs. Non-actors. The list goes on. But the first thing that comes to mind is the two men who made this film happen. My incredible executive producers, Rashid Maqsood Hamidi and @abidazizmerchant Making a film takes a village, but this one felt like it took an entire city. Which makes sense, since the film is about a city-Karachi- that no longer exists. A city that was once the "Paris of the East" Now, more than ever, Pakistan needs a film about a Goan-Christian Rockstar who refuses to back down! Introducing the amazing CAST/ CREW of 1978! 😍😍😍 CAST: @Muhammadzeeshan80 as Lenny D’Souza @Sherwanthony as Thomas D’Souza @RubyaChaudhry as Dina @NKama012 as AJ PRODUCTION: Executive Producer: @RMHamidi, @abidazizmerchant Producer: @Caroln92 Assistant Director: @madhashmi @UmaimaTaj Associate Producer: @mo_sha_hu Cinematography: @YasirKhanPakistan Production Design: @Hiraa.m ,Tanveer Abbas, Haris Khatri Line Producer: @KanzahAnis Production Manager: Sunny Solangi Production Runners: Muhammad Asif, Ajay Kumar, Sujal Kumar, Faisal, Shehroz, Salman Sound Designer: Odinn Ingibergsson Location Sound: Faraz Qamar Wardobe Stylist: @Swearuponcoco Assistant Stylist: Zainab Masood Hair & Make-up: Sabs The Salon, Nanson Gill Leo Hair Dtylist: Suleman Javed SFX Make-up: @DanialShahzadKhan 2nd Assistant Director: @Falviiii 1st Assistant Camera: Zeeshan Saeed Barvi, Anwar Owaisi Gaffer: Saleem Rajput Production Assistant: Anas Siddiqui D.I.T: Michael Aziz, Waqas Younus Intern: Moazz Afridi Steadicam Operator: Faraz Alam Location Managaer: Mehmood Chaudery Colourist: Shahzeb Hussain VFX: Bilal Ghouri Featuring Music By: Clifford Lucas Original Music Design: Jong Ho Choi Additional Music By: @salmanahmedb Additional Lyrics: @iammehreen Titles Designer: @sillloo

A post shared by Hamza Bangash (@hamzabang) on



“I am thrilled to finally be able to announce that my secret film project, 1978, will be having its World Premiere in-competition at Locarno Film Festival 2020,” he wrote. The film features, Rabya Chaudhry in it along with Muhammad Zeeshan and other actors.

“Making a film takes a village, but this one felt like it took an entire city. Which makes sense, since the film is about a city-Karachi- that no longer exists. A city that was once the ‘Paris of the East’,” he added, among the many details about the film.

Previously, his feature film, Mariam also won the MPA-AFA award at Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF) and his film Dia won at the Locarno Film Festival Shorts Week just a few weeks ago.

It looks like Hamza Bangash’s brilliance isn’t ending any time soon. We can’t to watch the film. Best wishes to him for future endeavors!

Catwalk Cares announces return to the runway with Virtual Fashion Show Season 2
Netflix: 10 movies & TV shows trending in Pakistan today
