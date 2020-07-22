Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling to star in Netflix’s most expensive movie yet

It appears that amid all the businesses suffering during COVID-19 lockdowns, art is indeed thriving. Netflix has just signed it’s biggest movie ever starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The movie supposedly has a 200 million dollar budget.

The movie, called The Gray Man, will be Netflix’s most expensive Netflix original yet. The action-thriller story is based on a 2009 novel of the same name. Chris Evans will once again unite with directors Anthony and Joe Russo on the sets of the movie after previously working with them on several marvel films. Some include Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans also acknowledged their previous collaboration in a tweet.

Been excited about this one for a while! Round 5 with @Russo_Brothers https://t.co/YZVeARc8vM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 17, 2020

The directors also seem quite excited about the project. “For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us,” they said in an interview.

“The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical, and the ability to do with with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins, and Gosling’s characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down,” said Joe Russo giving further information about the movie.

