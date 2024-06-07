Pasha launches Zargar – An ode to malmal and the country’s craftsmen

For decades, the name Pasha has been synonymous with luxury and prestige in Pakistan, reigning as the nation’s premier brand renowned for its uncompromising dedication to quality and tradition. Established as a bastion of elegance, Pasha has woven itself into the fabric of Pakistan’s cultural landscape, crafting a legacy of excellence that transcends generations. With each meticulously crafted masterpiece, Pasha has elevated the standards of luxury, becoming a symbol of sophistication and refinement.

Building upon its history and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, Pasha has introduced Zargar, a line of traditional handwoven white malmal (muslin) kurtas, a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy and a celebration of Pakistan’s rich textile heritage. In a world where refined tradition often yields to modernity, Pasha is a beacon of reverence for heritage and craftsmanship. With the unveiling of Zargar, the latest addition to its illustrious lineup, Pasha continues its journey of preserving and celebrating the rich malmal heritage of South Asia.

Zargar, a name that echoes centuries-old craftsmanship, is not merely a fabric; it’s a testament to the artistry and dedication of generations past. Crafted with meticulous care and attention to detail, the prized fabric boasts a superior 3-ply thread count, ensuring a luxurious feel to its delicate embroidery. Each knot is lovingly handcrafted in-house, a labor of love that pays homage to the artisans who have kept this ancient tradition alive.

The launch event for Zargar was a celebration of artistry and heritage, attended by luminaries from the art, fashion, and business communities. Amidst the soft glow of ambient lighting, guests were taken on a journey through the rich history of malmal weaving, from its origins in South Asia to its influence on global fashion. An immersive audiovisual presentation, curated by Studio Pasha, showcased the intricate beauty of Zargar and its cultural significance, evoking a sense of awe and admiration among attendees.

Among the distinguished guests at the launch were Salima Hashmi, Shehnaz Ismail, Head of Textile at Indus Valley School, Safinaz Munir, Sonya Battla, Frieha Altaf and Noor Jehan Bilgrami. Pasha Fabrics hosted the event at Karachi’s Café Koel art gallery, run by Noor Jehan Bilgrami, who was also present at the occasion. Prominent business figures and other noted personalities were also present at the launch.

As Zargar emerges as the latest jewel in Pasha’s crown, joining a lineup of exquisite creations, patrons of luxury can indulge in the brand’s offerings at their Schon Circle store in Karachi. Nestled in the heart of the city, the store stands as a testament to luxury and refinement, embodying the essence of the Pasha brand.