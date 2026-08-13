One Pass, Endless Entertainment : Samsung’s StreamPass Unifies Your Favorite Premium Video Platforms

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Samsung Electronics MENA today announced the launch of StreamPass, an all-in-one entertainment concept designed exclusively for the region and pre-built into Samsung’s latest product ecosystem to provide even greater value to customers.

With the rapid growth of video-on-demand (VOD) consumption, Samsung has partnered with leading OTT platforms across the region, including Tapmad ,Begin and Spotify. Now, it is pleased to introduce its branded benefits pass, which consolidates these premium partners into a single experience, providing enhanced synergy and an elevated viewing experience across Samsung’s best-quality screens and audio devices.

StreamPass combines multiple VOD partners and, as of today, comes fully integrated with your Samsung TV. The concept upgrades Samsung’s immersive TV experience by providing a streamlined multi-channel offering that serves as both an aggregator and a curator. The days of endlessly searching across disconnected libraries will soon be a thing of the past for Samsung users.

“StreamPass brings the region’s leading entertainment partners together within Samsung’s product ecosystem, giving customers immediate access to premium content from the moment of purchase,” said Mustafa Sadick, Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics MENA. “For our business, it represents a meaningful step forward, deepening our partnerships and enhancing consumer value.”

StreamPass in Pakistan is available in two tiers, ensuring a high-value option for each eligible Samsung product, from OLED to Frame TV :

● StreamPass Premium: Will give an ultimate viewing experience by providing 3 streaming partners on the premium line-up, such as 98”, OLED, Neo QLED, QLED and UHD.

● StreamPass Art: Exclusively available on Samsung’s Frame lifestyle category, including access to 3 streaming services and 3 months of exclusive access on Art Store for The Frame.

“StreamPass brings together the best of connected viewing, and Tapmad is proud to add its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment to this ecosystem,” said Bilal Noushad, Chief Commercial Officer at Tapmad. “It is an exciting step towards making sports and entertainment an even more integral part of the connected TV experience.”

“Bringing Begin to millions of Samsung Smart TV users across Pakistan marks an important milestone for us,” said Jonathan Mark , CEO, Begin. “This partnership is about more than simply making Begin available on another platform. It is all about bringing premium global sports and entertainment, including LALIGA and other major IPs, directly into Pakistani homes through one of the world’s leading TV brand. With featured placement on Samsung Smart TVs and up to 12 months of complimentary access through Samsung Pass, we are making premium entertainment more accessible to audiences across Pakistan. We are proud to be taking this next step in transforming how Pakistani viewers discover and experience world-class content.”

“At Spotify, we are always working to make every listening moment feel more personal, meaningful, and worth it,” said Rami Jamal, Head of Partnerships at Spotify for South Asia, Middle East, and Africa. “Our partnership with Samsung extends that experience into more everyday moments across the devices people use throughout their day, giving listeners across the region a richer, more effortless way to enjoy the music they love with Spotify Premium.”

With StreamPass, entertainment seekers across select MENA markets have easy access to blockbuster movies, regional series, sports, and chart-topping music.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

About Tapmad

The destination for live sports and entertainment.

Tapmad is an OTT platform offering live sports and premium entertainment in one place. Stream cricket, football, tennis, fights, blockbuster Pakistani movies, hit dramas, TV shows, and exclusive content without ads, anytime, anywhere.

About Begin

Begin is Pakistan’s premium streaming platform, bringing together the best of live sports and entertainment in one place. Whether it’s world-class football from LaLiga, Saudi Pro League, EFL, and more, exclusive Pakistani originals like Churails, Farar, and Teen Tara, or blockbuster films including Spider-Man, Men in Black, and Baby Driver, Begin offers something for every kind of viewer. With ad-free streaming, affordable subscription plans, and a seamless experience across multiple devices, Begin makes premium entertainment simple, accessible, and enjoyable.

About Spotify

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionized music listening. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, we took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market—continuing to shape the future of audio. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 7 million podcast titles, and 700,000 audiobooks on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with 761 million users, including 293 million subscribers, in 184 markets.