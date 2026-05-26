Nation takes a stand after a school girl is videotaped being bullied

A horrifying incident came to light, that left Pakistanis baffled, when a video went viral where three girls were videotaped bullying a 12-year-old girl Aliha Imran in Scarsdale school, Lahore. The victim was bullied and assaulted by three of her school fellows. Soon the nation was demanding justice for Aliha and socially condemned such incidents.

The father of the victim Imran Younas lodged a complaint in the police. He reported that his daughter Aliha was bullied and assaulted by three of his school fellows. One of the accused, Jannat is a drug addict and wanted to drag Aliha in her company. When Aliha refused to follow the path of her friends and told Jannat’s father about her problem with drug abuse, Jannat along with her friend Umaima Malik and others dragged Aliha and started assaulting her. Two of the girls sat on the victim while knocking her down. They abused her physically and verbally. Meanwhile bystanders videotaped the incident without taking any action. The victim was hospitalized and was traumatized for three days while retaining head and neck injuries.

A FIR was registered against the abusers, however, they were granted an interim bail until January 30th. This enraged the public and celebrities alike who spoke against the abuse of power and authority.

Ushna Shah shared a story on her Instagram where she condemned the actions of the abusers and rooted for the victim. She wrote, “The most pathetic and cowardly people are bullies. To the Scarsdale student who was the victim of this incident: The people who did this to you are grade A losers. Don’t just heal from this, rise like a phoenix & make the world better, that’s your revenge! You got this.”

Meerub Ali also wrote, “This is disgusting. Hope the victim gets justice and these snooty baba ki princesses serve jail time.”

Hadiqa Kiani also rose to the occasion and shared her two cents about the incident. In a thread of tweets she elaborated on the whole incident.

“Parenting, mental health, drugs & alcohol, abuse, school surveillance, safety, elitism, power, trauma & so much more There is so much to unpack with the way our society raises + protects criminals while silencing victims. My heart breaks for the Scarsdale school incident.”

Parenting, mental health, drugs & alcohol, abuse, school surveillance, safety, elitism, power, trauma & so much more 😤 There is so much to unpack with the way our society raises + protects criminals while silencing victims. My heart breaks for the #ScarsdaleSchool incident 1/4 — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) January 21, 2023

“Most parents are delusional and voluntarily ignorant about what is happening in their children’s lives, many are unknowingly causing severe trauma to their children that they in turn regurgitate into other innocent children in even more extreme ways”

Most parents are delusional and voluntarily ignorant about what is happening in their children’s lives, many are unknowingly causing severe trauma to their children that they in turn regurgitate into other innocent children in even more extreme ways 2/4 — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) January 21, 2023

“Just think of every unfilmed just incident our children are facing every day. We can’t let this go on any further. Talk to your children, get involved and parent them with love – protect your kids and make them strong to handle the world”

Just think of every unfilmed just incident our children are facing every day. We can’t let this go on any further. Talk to your children, get involved and parent them with love – protect your kids and make them strong to handle the world 3/4 — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) January 21, 2023

“At the same time, I urge our government and educators to come together to put in place strict protocol to protect our children! I wish I had more concise thoughts at this time and will hopefully speak more on this issue soon but it all boils down to our system and parenting.”

At the same time, I urge our government and educators to come together to put in place strict protocol to protect our children! I wish I had more concise thoughts at this time and will hopefully speak more on this issue soon but it all boils down to our system and parenting. 4/4 — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) January 21, 2023

Drug abuse, physical and mental assault and harassment are an unfortunate reality of today’s society and teenagers witness such issues and are often the victims. Exposure to such incidents can not only traumatize the victims for years to come but may lead them to have suicidal thoughts. It is imperative the school authorities take actions against such incidents and keep an eye for any kind of bullying in classes and school. On an individual level it is high time that parents take the responsibility of educating their children while students should always extend a hand of help to their peers. This is a reality which we cannot deny but it boils down to how much responsibility an individual is ready to take to bring a positive change.