Did Dar-e-Nijaat Live Up to the Hype? I An Underwhelming End to Dr Bahu I Aap Ki Izzat Going Strong

News VideosDid Dar-e-Nijaat Live Up to the Hype? I An Underwhelming End to Dr Bahu I Aap Ki Izzat Going StrongByHaute Reporter Newsletter Sed ut perspiciatis unde. Subscribe Tags: Video0LikesShare PostShare on FacebookShare on XShare by EmailCopy URL to clipboard Post navigation Previous Sarbuland’s Magical Topi, Rabiya’s Cute Efforts; Zanjeerain Is… | Shaidai & The Pink Shirt FinalesAugust 5, 2026Next Ahsan Khan Reveals What Went Into Creating Tabish, Beena & Aap Ki Izzat | ZanjeerainAugust 5, 2026 Written by Haute Reporter View all posts by Haute Reporter