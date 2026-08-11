Dar-e-Nijaat Under Fire I MTJ’s Workout Video Inappropriate? I Fawad Khan’s New Look or AI?

News VideosDar-e-Nijaat Under Fire I MTJ’s Workout Video Inappropriate? I Fawad Khan’s New Look or AI?ByHaute Reporter Newsletter Sed ut perspiciatis unde. Subscribe Tags: Video0LikesShare PostShare on FacebookShare on XShare by EmailCopy URL to clipboard Post navigation Previous Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Brings an Immersive Display and Awesome Intelligence to More UsersAugust 7, 2026Next Have Shehreen, Shayan, Faham overshadowed Anas & Ansa? I Bas Tera Saath HoI Aik Mohabbat Aur| LeaderAugust 11, 2026 Written by Haute Reporter View all posts by Haute Reporter