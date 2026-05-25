National Amateur Short Film Festival 2021 all set to award scholarships to young filmmakers

National Amateur Short Film Festival 2021 (NASFF), under the guidance of ISPR and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has reached its objective to present a positive and progressive image of Pakistan. As a first festival of its kind, NASFF managed to raise interest in young and aspiring filmmakers to make short films that reintroduces Pakistan on the world map with all its glory.

The much-anticipated grand finale of the film festival is all set to held on 26th June, 2021 in Islamabad. Mahira Khan will be hosting the event and Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the ceremony. Many renowned names as well as the honorable jury who selected the successful short films will be in attendance.

The best works will be awarded a one-year’s training program in Film Making (F&TV Development, Producing & Screen Writing) at one of the most prestigious Film & TV universities of the world. A Viewer’s Choice Award will also be announced at the finale.

The short film festival, launched in November 2020, engaged talented filmmakers from 73 universities across the country to present Pakistan in a new light with their creative energies and fresh perspectives. Students made the most of their limited resources and took it as a challenge to put forward a side of Pakistan which is little known to the international viewers.

Over 300 film submissions were evaluated by an esteemed jury comprising veteran film director Syed Noor; actor par excellence Saba Hameed; former director/producer PTV Lahore (Documentaries), media consultant, fine artist (painter), former head of department and visiting professor of films, Professor Shireen Pasha; Director General Lok Virsa, Talha Ali Khan and Chief Marketing Officer Afiniti Christopher Farmer.

The shortlisted films are available for public viewing on the NASFF official YouTube channel.