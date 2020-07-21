Nabeel Qureshi, Fizza Ali Meerza’s next is a web-series on Lyari gang war

While we eagerly wait for cinemas to reopen and films to release, there is another booming market of digital content waiting to explored in Pakistan. Dynamic duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza have decided to tap into its potential with a strong concept based on Lyari gang war.

The director-producer duo are known for telling stories that are close to home and have always struck a chord with the viewers by touching upon societal issues and social stigmas. They have previously given hit movies like Na Maloom Afraad, Na Maloon Afraad 2, Actor in Law and Load Wedding. Now they are working on a TV-series that is based on the multi-faceted Lyari gang war.

It is a dark, gritty and tricky subject to be explored, especially in an unstable socio-political climate like ours. In an exclusive conversation with Something Haute, Nabeel Qureshi shared some details about they are treating the subject.

“The story is based on actual facts but of course it is dramatized as it is a web-series; we will take some creative liberty. We’ve a team of writers working on it. Ali Abbas and Basit Naqvi, who have written Laal Kabootar, are writing the screenplay,” Nabeel said.

The notorious locale, Lyari is not only known for its local gangs and crime syndicates but it is also home to a rich culture of talented footballers, rappers and artists. We can expect from Nabeel and Fizza to explore all these aspects.

“The project is still in its initial stages. We’ve been working on it for the past 7 to 8 months. We haven’t decided on the cast yet,” he added.

Nabeel insisted that it is too soon to reveal details, but we know that this is the first time that Nabeel and Fizza are co-directing a project. However, have they finalized an OTT platform to release it?

“No, any OTT platform is not locked,” Nabeel shared.

Talking about their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, the director is hopeful for better days for Pakistani cinema.

“Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is in its final stages now. It will be ready by the end of August, Insha Allah. We are waiting for cinemas to open to release our film. Then, we can move on to next projects,” he said.

Nabeel and Fizza also have another upcoming film — Fatman — starring Ahmed Ali Butt. No release dates have been announced as of yet.

