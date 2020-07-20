5 festive looks to glam up this Eid

With festive blessings in the air and only 10 days left until Eid ul Azha, we are silently panicking about our Eid looks. However, the whole COVID-19 pandemic situation has dampened our spirits; we are avoiding public gatherings and social meetings, so and the best way to shop for Eid clothes is undoubtedly online. And this is precisely why this article is a must-read because we have listed 5 beautiful styles for you to look glamorous this festive occasion. Get your credit cards ready as Haute Stop is your one-stop-shop this Eid.

1. Minimalist & Chic

This look is perfect for you if you are a minimalist. Featuring Sonya Battla’s unstitched papyrus shirt and shalwar in beautiful midnight blue, paired with chic snake print block heels by Magnolia, and minimalistic box clutch by Jafferjees, this look is classic and chic. A perfect low-key look for your all day-time activities. Shop this look here.

2. Glitz & Glam

If you love to dress up and flaunt your charisma, this look will be perfect fit for you. Featuring an unstitched three-piece suit in timeless black and grey combo, an embroidered lawn shirt and dupatta. Pair this dress with Magnolia heels and a gorgeous Hermosa by Ana box clutch. Shop this look here.

3. Traditional Diva

If you want to keep it traditional this Eid but still want to keep up with the trends, then this look is for you. Featuring a pretty number by The House of Kamiar Rokni, paired with Dashiki pants by the same label. Add an extra ethnic touch with Chapter 13 bedazzle potli bag and Runway by AJ khussas. Shop this look here.

4. Sleek & Sophisticated

If you are on the hunt of an Eid look that is sophisticated and elegant, then you will love this one. Featuring an unstitched printed three-piece suit by Khass in summer-friendly shade paired with Illume gold slides with 3D floret design and a trendy Hermosa by Ana box clutch to tie the whole look together. This look is hands-down the easiest to carry and perfect for scorching summer days. Shop it here.

5. Epitome Of Elegance

Keep it casual and classy this Eid and get your hands on this very well put together look featuring a Sonya Battla shirt with Ego straight pants with button detailing. Pair it with Magnolia high slip-on heels and a camel-hue bag from Jafferjees to add a pop of color to this monochromatic look. Shop this look here.

